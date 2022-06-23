Johnny Depp announces tour, while Amber Heard prepares book

Johnny Depp continues with his artistic career after what he represented Amber Heard in the last years of his life. A little distant from acting, he too guitarist shared that he has a small tour planned with his band hollywood vampires.

It was through social networks that the actor of Diary of a seducer revealed that within a year he will start a tour of Germany. It will be the Rudolf Weber Sand of Oberhausen the first to receive the band in 2023.

June 20, 21, 24, 27, 28 and 30, 2023 will be the days on which the rock band formed in 2015. Their last concert will be in Mainz, Germany, in the citadel of Mainz.

It was seven years ago when Johnny Depp formed the band with Alice Cooper and the guitarist joe perry to pay homage to the bands of the 70s.

The Hollywood Vampires still have their founding trio, as well as supporting musicians like Glen Sobel, Buck Johnson, Tommy Henriksen and Chris Wyse.

The band has hits like Heroes, Whole lotta love, Who’s laughing now, We gotta rise Y people who diedIn addition, they have two record materials.

Amber Heard to write book about Johnny Depp

the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean He is not the only one who would be in new projects, because Amber Heard would also be with new projects in the short term.

Okay! Magazine revealed that a source close to the actress Aquaman is planning to write a book in which she tells everything that happened during her relationship and marriage with the interpreter of Gellert Grindelwald in fantastic animals.

The publication maintained that the actress of League of Justice He is bankrupt and that is why she is not in a position to refuse money, in addition to the fact that in her opinion she no longer has anything to lose because she considers “that her career in Hollywood is over”.

Amber Heard recently offered an interview with NBC in which she talked about what she experienced in the middle of the trial with Johnny Depp, in addition to what she felt for her ex-husband and the need to defend her words despite the fact that the jury’s decision benefited the actor. .