Jennifer Lopez completely ignored Marc Anthony on Father’s Day and praised Ben Affleck What’s going on between them?

Jennifer Lopez, American actress, singer-songwriter, dancer, producer, designer and businesswoman seems to have forgotten that the father of her children is Mark Anthony causing a stir on the net. The actress has sold more than 50 million records in the world, 20.8 of them in the United States alone, and she accumulates a total of 3.5 billion dollars in world box office with all her films.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony secretly married in June 2004. In November 2007 the couple officially confirmed that they were expecting their first child and the singer confirmed that they were expecting twins. Finally, on February 22, 2008, lopez she gave birth to a boy named Maximilian David and a girl named Emme Maribel. In July 2011, the artists announced their divorce.

In April 2021, Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez they resumed their relationship, but it was not made public until three months later. The couple then got engaged for a second time in April 2022. The singer recently strangely honored her fiancé, Ben Affleck, and to his father, David López, on Father’s Day. What caught the attention of all his fans was the fact that he did not say a word about it. Mark Anthonywho is really the father of her children.

lopez I call Affleck a “constant, loving and selfless Father” in a moving message. He also pointed out that Benwho shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner also cares for her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, “No Strings Attached.” “Thank you for everything you do for all of us,” she concluded. “We appreciate you and love you beyond measure,” he added. Jennifer.

Image: Infobae

Subsequently, Jennifer Lopez shared a similar message on Instagram: “Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, caring, consistent and selfless dad of all time. #HappyFathersDay my love.” It was there that several users commented: “What about Mark Anthony?”, “Is there no love for Mark? Oh.”