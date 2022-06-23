innocent Don Pedro, Gerardo distances himself, Anuel insults, Fidel Rueda gets angry

    They will prosecute eight health professionals accused of homicide for the death of Maradona

    00:19

  • “If you saw the negative, what a pity”: Niurka Marcos outside La Casa de los Famosos 2

    04:13

  • Natti Natasha, Marjorie De Souza, Chiqui Baby among People en Español’s most beautiful moms

    00:34

  • Celebrity couples who announced their engagement in the spring of 2022

    01:25

  • Farruko, Lunay and Lele Pons rehearse for the 2022 Tu Música Urbano Awards in Puerto Rico

    02:21

  • Celebrity couples who broke up in the spring of 2022

    01:50

  • They compare Yuya’s baby with Kylie Jenner’s daughter for this reason

    01:05

  • Natalie Portman completely transformed her body being vegan

    01:04

  • Jennifer Lopez, Pink and more celebrities who raise their children without gender stereotypes

    01:42

  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have a good relationship despite the drama of their separation

    01:13

  • Elliot Page feels happier than ever thanks to his gender transition

    01:13

  • Graciela Beltrán remembers Jenni Rivera and says she does not want to know anything about the Rivera family

    03:45

  • Maite Perroni and her boyfriend, Andrés Tovar, sue a magazine for defamation

    01:18

  • Juan Vidal warns that he will take revenge on those who nominated Niurka Marcos: “I’m going to play”

    01:30

  • Ana Gabriel revealed in a live broadcast that she did not know Yailin ‘La Más Viral’

    01:20

  • Toni Costa seeks to explain why he nominated Niurka Marcos and Natalia Alcocer gives her reaction

    01:47

  • Laura Bozzo attacks Ivonne Montero after the departure of Niurka Marcos: “It’s garbage”

    01:51

  • Carlos Ponce generates controversy by imitating Christian Nodal with a filter

    00:48

  • Maribel Guardia tells a very personal story for which she supports the LGBTQ+ community

    01:44

  • Mother of Daniela Navarro responds to criticism of Niurka Marcos: “What a great evil”

    05:59

