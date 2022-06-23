He could be fired: Checo Pérez loses competition for his seat at Red Bull Racing

At least until the end of 2024, Sergio Czech Perez he will be able to rest easy except for an incredible drop in his level, since Red Bull Racing has renewed his link until that date due to his enormous level demonstrated during this 2022. The Mexican is in second position in the world ranking of Formula 1 drivers 1.

But the man from Guadalajara knows that there is a long list of candidates seeking to take away his place as Max Verstappen’s partner and that they have been disappointed with the announcement of his renewal. However, the team where he is Czech Perez he would be close to kicking one of his riders for bad behavior off the track.

Checo comes from not being able to complete the Qualy and abandoning the race in Canada

Juri Vips participated in a broadcast of a game on the “Twitch” streaming platform, where he was part of a game of the popular “Warzone”, and there he was heard making unfortunate comments. The videos were recorded and uploaded to the channel in question, so the evidence forced Red Bull Racing to take drastic measures.

“Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team roles effective immediately, pending a full investigation into the incident.the team of the renowned brand of energy drinks begins its statement about one of the candidates to succeed Czech Perez.

Vips was designated as Checo’s successor for 2025

“As an organization we condemn insult of any kind and we have a zero tolerance policy against racist language or behavior within our team,” the team said. Guadalajara and Verstappen. Thus, Vips will not be part of any activity of the Milton Keynes team, which is considering firing him.

Can VIPs be fired?

This part has generated great controversy on social networks, since there are many who consider that the young man targeted to succeed Czech Perez in 2025 he should not receive such punishment from Red Bull Racing. But the reality is that the Milton Keynes team does not tolerate this type of behavior at all.

VIPs was wrong. He uttered everything from racial insults to making fun of people’s sexual preferences, and these are attitudes that perhaps years ago went unnoticed. But in these modern times where tolerance is so important, nobody in the team of the renowned energy drink brand wants to push these negative values ​​into society.