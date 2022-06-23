He could be fired: Checo Pérez loses competition for his seat at Red Bull Racing

At least until the end of 2024, Sergio Czech Perez he will be able to rest easy except for an incredible drop in his level, since Red Bull Racing has renewed his link until that date due to his enormous level demonstrated during this 2022. The Mexican is in second position in the world ranking of Formula 1 drivers 1.

But the man from Guadalajara knows that there is a long list of candidates seeking to take away his place as Max Verstappen’s partner and that they have been disappointed with the announcement of his renewal. However, the team where he is Czech Perez he would be close to kicking one of his riders for bad behavior off the track.

Checo comes from not being able to complete the Qualy and abandoning the race in Canada

Juri Vips participated in a broadcast of a game on the “Twitch” streaming platform, where he was part of a game of the popular “Warzone”, and there he was heard making unfortunate comments. The videos were recorded and uploaded to the channel in question, so the evidence forced Red Bull Racing to take drastic measures.

