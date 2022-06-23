Free games: creators of Fortnite teach you how to repair your car with this video game | Free games

The new free games of the week Epic Games Store they are already here. The creators of Fortnite shine again with incredible titles for the thousands of gaming pc who seek to enjoy new adventures or gain knowledge through titles.

If you are a fan of automobiles and you are already taking driving classes to later drive your car through the streets, it is important that you have knowledge of mechanics basic to solve some problems that will appear at the least expected moment.

That is why the online store of Epic Games Store is offering Car Mechanic Simulator 2018, a realistic video game, also known as a simulator, in which you will build and expand your empire of car repair services.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 offers photorealistic graphics, 40 cars, more than 10 tools to help you check them and find faults, and up to 1000 parts. If you want to live this experience, do not hesitate to claim the game by following these steps:

Visit the Epic Games Store and look for the ‘ Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 ‘ (do it from this link)

Click the get button on the right

Then, another page will open where you will have to confirm the purchase

Press place order and the video game will be yours forever.

However, this is not the only free game that you can get on the page of Epic Games Storeas the store is also offering a title based on the board game of game of Thrones.

Just as you read it. If you’re excited for the spin-off of “Game of Thrones” with Jon Snow as the protagonist, it’s time to claim A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition, a strategy title that offers offline and online games for up to six players, in which you can control the houses of Lannister, Starks, Greyjoy, Martell, Tyrell Y Baratheon.

How to download A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition for free?