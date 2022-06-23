Fortnite x Naruto: what does the collaboration include, trailer and other news

We have even more news related to Fortnite! The battle-royale of Epic Games and Naruto, as we reported some time ago, have joined forces again. And why do we bring the subject up again? Well, because team 7 (well, part of it) will be available very soon. That’s right, we have a new batch of news related to Fortnite and Narutowhich will also be accompanied by other great characters like Gaara and Itachi Uchiha.

Naruto x Fortnite: what characters and cosmetics will be available

As we have been able to certify through the official website of Epic Games, The characters that will be present through this new collaboration between Naruto and Fortnite are:

Itachi Uchiha

hinata hyuuga

Gaara

Orochimaru

Each and every one of these skins will be available from June 24 at 02:00 CEST. The information they have released in this regard is as follows:

Itachi Uchiha : “Even the most powerful opponent has some weakness.” (Includes ANBU alternate style.)

: “Even the most powerful opponent has some weakness.” (Includes ANBU alternate style.) Gaara : “When did you stop believing in yourselves?”. (Includes alternate style Fifth Kazekage.)

: “When did you stop believing in yourselves?”. (Includes alternate style Fifth Kazekage.) Orochimaru : “You don’t realize what you have until you lose it.” (Includes the Hidden Leaf Village Era alternate style.)

: “You don’t realize what you have until you lose it.” (Includes the Hidden Leaf Village Era alternate style.) hinata hyuuga: “Never go back on my word. That’s my ninja way.” (Includes Hinata Uzumaki and Byakugan alternate styles.)

In the same way, the cosmetic elements will be included Hinata’s backpack, Sand Pumpkin and ANBU Mask in the backpacks section. The following Pickaxes, Glider Wings, and Rival Gestures will also be added: Minato’s Kunai Pickaxe, Kusanagi Sword Pickaxe (Orochimaru), Gaara’s Sand Cloud Glider, Manda Glider, Rasen Shuriken Gesture, and Shadow Serpent Gesture. These items can also be obtained through Lots.

The Ninja Gear Bundle includes the emote Rasen Shuriken, Manda Glider, Minato’s Kunai Pickaxe, Sword Kusanagi (Orochimaru) Pickaxe, and Akatsuki Wrap.

Return to Konohagakure

Konohagakure in Fortnite.Epic Games.

To end, also from June 24 at 02:00 CEST, and until July 8, the doors of Konohagakure no Sato will open, the Villa Hidden in the Leaves. There we can visit various locations, such as the Hokage’s Residence, Ichiraku Ramen or the Hospital, while we complete the missions that Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura and Kakashi entrust to us.

To enter the Konoha Town Adventure Map, select the “Konoha Town Adventure” checkbox in the Discover tab or enter the code 0610-6440-1958.