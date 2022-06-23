Doudrop wins his first WWE Championship

Last Monday, after the broadcast of Monday Night Raw, we confirmed that there was a headline change in the recordings of the Main Event program. In the show it was seen how Doudrop defeated Dana Brooke to be crowned the new WWE 24/7 Champion, thus being the first title he obtains in the company. Although, that was not all.

After the match ended, several fighters approached the ring and there were several headline changes. FirstAkira Tozawa pinned Doudrop to win the title. However, he was quickly snatched away by R-Truth. After chaos outside the ring, Nikki Ash covered the champion to get the strap. Finally, dana brooke she regained the title by pinning the superheroine.

The 24/7 title has us used to this type of rapid change. It is common for several fighters to join the group of people who run after the champion looking for a chance to win the championship. Although not everyone likes it. Jeff Hardy admitted to wondering what he was doing with his career when he came out on Raw to fight for it.

