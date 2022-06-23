Disney and Starz launch joint OTT offer in LatAm

Starting today, users in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru will be able to jointly access Star+, Disney+ and Starzplay.

Starting today, two global entertainment companies with streaming services, The Walt Disney Company and Starz, offer consumers the possibility of joint access to Star+, Disney+ and Starzplay services in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

The joint offer is only available on the Disney+ and Star+ sites (www.disneyplus.com and www.starplus.com), and provides subscriptions to Star+, Disney+ and Starzplay for the following prices: Argentina, ARS 1,150; Brazil, R$55.90; Chile, CLP 12,500; Colombia, COP 49,900; Ecuador, $17.99; Mexico, MXN309; and Peru, PEN 55.90.

Once subscribed, users must download each app on their compatible device and enjoy the content offered by each platform.

Star+ combines live sports content from ESPN and general entertainment with animated comedies such as The Simpsons, Futurama and Family Guy; movies like Free Guy: Taking Over, King’S Man: Rise and The Valet; fan-favorite series like This Is Us, The Walking Dead, Grey’s Anatomy and The Kardashians; and original productions from Latin America such as It wasn’t my fault: Mexico, Los Protectores, Alternative Therapy, El galán. TV changed, he didn’t, What you didn’t know about humor and Bios. Lives that marked yours.

On Disney+, subscribers can enjoy recent theatrical releases like Disney and Pixar Network, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Enchantment and Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange Into The Multiverse Of Madness; acclaimed series such as The Mandalorian, The Star Wars Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, National Geographic’s The Right Stuff; Hawkeye, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel from Marvel Studios, exclusive premieres as the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; and original productions from Latin America such as Disney Interlaced and It Was Always Me.

Starzplay, Starz’s international streaming service, offers an exclusive catalog of premium programming including Starzplay’s Spanish-language original series such as the acclaimed drama Señorita 89, set in the dark glamor of 1980s Mexico, starring Ilse Salas and Barbara Lopez; and the science fiction thriller El Refugio, starring Alberto Guerra and Ana Claudia Talancón, which opens today. Starzplay subscribers also have exclusive access to hit Starz original series starring world-class stars the same day they premiere in the US, including: executive producer Curtis 50 Cent Jackson’s explosive Power Universe; the black comedy Shining Vale with Courteney Cox; and the modern version of the American Watergate scandal, starring Oscar® winners Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Gaslit. Other notable series include the period comedy/drama crossover The Great starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult; plus a library of blockbuster movies ensuring hundreds of hours of entertainment from hit movie franchises like Twilight and The Hunger Games.