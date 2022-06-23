Chris Pratt Says Jurassic World Will Become a Franchise Like Marvel

Jurassic World: Dominion is the next film in the hugely successful franchise that started in the 1990s and was recently revived with a few multi-million dollar sequels. Chris Pratt, as the main face of the new generation, carries on his shoulders the responsibility of continuing the legacy that Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum started long ago. During a recent interview with comic bookthe Guardians of the Galaxy actor (91%) talks about the future of Jurassic World, comparing it to the scope and impact of Marvel Studios.

The success and nostalgia for the films of jurassic-park they inspired a new series of installments for the big screen that follow the events of the same world but several decades later. Jurassic World (71%) hit theaters in 2015 and its sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (58%) was released in 2018, grossing US$1.67 billion and US$1.31 billion, respectively. Of course, the production companies were not going to sit idly by before the possibility of a third film.

After his appearance in the two previous tapes, Chris Pratt is questioned about the tomorrow of jurassic world, the path it will take later and how far it will go. The 42-year-old star assumes the franchise will go as far as Marvel Studios.

I mean, I guess probably… possibly? You would want to leave it open to that possibility. Look… There aren’t a lot of comparisons for this kind of thing. I think maybe Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame are a similar comparison for what it was… 10+ years and so many movies. All of these characters had their own stories, their own trilogies, coming together. And you say, ‘This is crazy. You have seen these worlds collide. It feels the same way.

For Chris PrattMarvel Studios finished a great stage with Avengers: Infinity War (79%) and Avengers: Endgame (95%), and now the surviving characters are entering a new era in the company of the new ones.

You have the Jurassic Park trilogy. You have the Jurassic World trilogy, and this great epic conclusion. Now, after the end of Avengers they continued to make these Marvel movies, but that feels like a phase that’s over. It’s gone into a new phase, you know? And of course, Marvel continues to do great things. I feel like it seems… it makes sense that Jurassic continues to tell great stories, but I think Iron Man is gone. And I guess he would be the Hulk. Maybe.

The movies of jurassic world take place several years after the Jurassic Park. Even decades later, the franchise has proven to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is currently one of the most lucrative in Hollywood; everyone loves action, adventure and the imminent danger generated by dinosaurs, that is why the saga remains firm in its objectives. Though Chris Prattone of its protagonists and star faces, has fallen a bit from the grace of the public due to some unfortunate comments on networks, Jurassic World: Dominion rises as one of the promises of the following year more box office.

In accordance with IMDb, the film will hit theaters on June 10, 2022, perfect for the summer. Will it be able to become one of the highest grossing releases of the year, managing to beat the most lucrative titles in superhero movies?

