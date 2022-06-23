Camila Cabello: how was your life in the United States as an illegal migrant? – People – Culture

at his young age Camila Cabello has accumulated many experiences and triumphs that have been forging her personality and her talent for musicThis is why she has become an increasingly recognized artist on a global level.

The artist constantly talks about her Cuban roots, showing that she is very proud that her family is Latino. In fact, she mixes English and Spanish in her songs, as well as in the language she uses on a daily basis.

She says that her mother has supported her at all times of her life, and says that her father is the first love of her life and for this reason she dedicated the song called ‘First Man’ to him.

When Camila was just five years old, her parents decided to go in search of the “American dream”so they left Cuba and traveled to Mexico, and then, two years later, embarked on their trip to the United States.

In 2017, the singer wrote an essay about her experiences as an immigrant. Camila shared her story on PopSugar, explaining how her family got sick from this journey.

“I didn’t realize it then, but hey, I’m aware now. I realize how terrifying it must have been for them (their parents) (…) We decided to start from scratch, with a couple of hundred dollars, the clothes on our backs, no family in the United States and no idea what was going to happen the next day,” he says.

“We will go to Disney World”, were the words of Camila Cabello’s mother when crossing the border. Her father had to stay in Mexico and traveled to the USA for another year and a half.

How was the United States arrived?

At first his mother, an architect, was dedicated to stacking shoes, while his father began washing cars. Later, the two became owners of a construction company.

Camila continually praises the dedication of her parents in her training process and remembers that they told her: “Money comes and goes, but your education, what you have here [en la cabeza] no one can take that away from you.”

Camila also says that thanks to her family’s teachings about working and wanting something enough to do the impossible, she decided to audition for The X Factor.

remember that behind that wall is the fight, the determination, the hunger.

Now, Karla Camila Cabello is one of the most recognized Latin singers in the world. The beginning of her artistic career was in Fifth Harmony (female musical group) and since then he has been accumulating great achievements acting and now as an activist on human rights issues of immigrants in the United States.

“This country was built by immigrants. People who were brave enough to start over. How strong we are to leave behind everything we know in the hope of something better […] . Behind that wall, there could be the next cancer cure, the next scientist, the next artist, the next drummer, whatever you work hard enough to become!” he concludes.

