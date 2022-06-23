Britney Spears’ mother sends a message after not being invited to her wedding

Digital Millennium

The wedding of Britney Spears with Sam Ashgari R.It brought together stars from music, film and fashion, including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, Madonna and Drew Barrymore. The great absentees of the celebration were the singer’s parents, Jamie and Lynn Spearswhom she has repeatedly accused of having taken advantage of her to obtain economic benefits.

The absence of Jamie and Lynn Spears was to be expected given the conflicts that have been triggered since Jamie was made in 2019 of power to manage Britney’s career and decisions until the end of 2021. While the estrangement continues, the mother of Pop princess did not hesitate send him a message that has caused a stir in networks.

​Despite not being invited to the party, lynn spears He chose to send his good wishes to Britney through Instagram. It was in one of her publications that the singer played her regarding the celebration in which she dedicated some affectionate words to her.

“You look radiant and so happy!”, he wrote at the beginning of his message. “Your wedding is the ‘dream’ wedding! And having it in your house makes it so sentimental and special! I’m so happy for you! I love!“, he concluded.

In addition to the parents, her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, It was another one that was not invited to the event that took place in Britney’s own mansion; However, she expressed her support in a very discreet way, since she only “liked” one of the publications made by the interpreter of Baby One More Time hours after the big day.

Britney Spears’ conflict with her family

It is worth mentioning that Britney and her sister have had a media fight for several years. The singer assures that Jamie Lynn refused to help her when her father took over her guardianship and even took advantage of her fame, a situation that the actress of Zoey 101 has denied.

“I have made a very conscious decision in my life to only participate in her life as her sister, as an aunt to her children. I may not have supported her as the public would like with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I have supported to my sister, long before there was a hashtag and I will support her long after,” he said in 2021.

The marriage union of Pop princess It was an event worthy of a Hollywood movie. Not only because of the celebrities who attended the link, but also because it arises after the legal process that granted him his freedom after almost 13 years to submit to the guardianship of his father, who controlled his estate.

Jamie Lynn Spears addresses Britney’s conservatorship testimony in newly shared Instagram stories: “I think it’s extremely clear since the day I was born I’ve only loved, adored, and supported my sister… I have nothing to gain or lose… This situation does not affect me” pic.twitter.com/Symqw4zPYw — PopCrave (@PopCrave) June 28, 2021

