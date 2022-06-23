Brad Pitt hints that he could retire from acting soon

In Hollywood heaven there are actors like Tom Hanks or who occupies us, Brad Pittwhich have earned the affection of the whole world over the years.

Pitt’s first roles date back to the late 1980s, although he would really stand out in the 1990s, with films like interview with the vampireSeven or Fight Club.

His career has been a display of successes in which he has shared the poster with other great stars of the Hollywood scene. In recent years, after several nominations without a prize, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood brought him the Oscar for best supporting actor.

Speaking to GQ in a rather emotional interview, Brad Pitt has suggested that his retirement from the world of acting could be just around the corner. The 58-year-old actor declared that he was “in the last stretch” of his career.

After the break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it seemed that Brad Pitt was spreading his wings again. The actor appeared in a brilliant cameo in The Lost City this spring.

He will also star in the action thriller Bullet Train, from David Leitch and the drama Babylonof Damian Chazelleboth with release dates in 2022.

The only other acting project on his schedule is an untitled movie in which he will star opposite George Clooney and will lead jon watts.

Given this declaration of intent by Brad Pitt, it is easy for many to wonder when his retirement from acting will be formalized. At 58, you’d think Pitt would still have mine in his pencil for a few more years to come on the big screen.

However, as also reflected in the GQ interview, the actor is not going through his best personal stage, something that undoubtedly influences this type of decision.

Do you think Brad Pitt will deliver and retire from acting soon? Will he bounce back and enjoy more years of glory on the big screen?