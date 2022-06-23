Billie Eilish confesses that she has been using a double in the ‘Coachella’

In the United Kingdom, the Glastonbury Festivala must for music lovers that this year features artists such as Paul McCartney, Glass Animals, Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar or billie eilish. And the singer, without a doubt, has been one of the protagonists, since many expect her performance tomorrow at the festival, but she has done before a confession that no one expected.

The singer has confessed that she has been using a double for the fans to leave her alone. billie eilish explained that, after performing in April at the Coachellashe wanted to be able to enjoy the festival as a normal person and convinced one of her dancers to dress like her and look like she was somewhere while she walked around enjoying the atmosphere.

In the case of impersonating billie eilishit seems that it was quite simple, because she asked one of her dancers to put on sunglasses, a mask, so that no one could see her face, and the characteristic clothing was that of the artist, along with a black wig: “I dressed her up in a look from the show that she had worn before, we got a black wig and put it in a bow, we gave her a mask and sunglasses, she put on my shoes and socks. I put her at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights came on and everyone thought it was me.

In Billie’s case, the singer dressed in a black coat, traffic vest and hood.