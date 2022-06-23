Angelina Jolie will direct Salma Hayek, in the next film “Without Blood”

Angelina Jolie is adding another movie under her belt as director, and he’s bringing in a top-tier cast to do it. Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir have been tapped to star in Without Blood, which Jolie is also writing and producing. The feature is billed as Jolie’s first project under her three-year international global contract with Fremantle and will be based on the internationally bestselling novel by Alessandro Baricco. While their roles have not been revealed, Hayek and Bichir have been signed on as the stars of the production.

And while we don’t know much about the plot, the original book focused on a girl who became a woman named Nina. The novel begins in the Italian countryside, an area that is rarely visited by tourists or anyone who lives outside the village. It is here that a traumatic event of terror and violence occurs, leaving Nina as the sole survivor of her family. The only reason Nina sustains her life is through an act of mercy carried out by an anonymous character. Now in her fifties, Nina is reunited and meets the person who saved her all those years ago and comes back through those terrifying events that changed her and made her the woman that she is.

Of this new and exciting opportunity to bring to life a beloved book about the human condition, Jolie released a statement: “I am honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to the cinema, and that Alessandro Baricco has entrusted me with the adaptation of his book, with its unique poetry and emotion and its way of looking at war, and the questions it raises about what we look for after trauma, loss or injustice.”

A release date for Without Blood has yet to be revealed.