American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish stops off in Kuala Lumpur for a “Happier Than Ever World Tour” on August 18

Kuala Lumpur, June 23 – Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will perform for the first time in Kuala Lumpur on August 18.

The upcoming concert at Bukit Jalil National Stadium will be part of the highly anticipated singer Happiest world tour ever.

Her first live appearance in Asia, the tour will take the singer to Manila, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok and Tokyo.

Presented by Live Nation KL, fan club presale tickets will start on June 24 at 10am. This will be followed by the presentation for Live Nation members on June 25th at 10am.

General tickets will go on sale on June 27 at 10am via golive-asia.com or the GoLive Ticketing app.

Tickets will be priced at RM308, RM408, RM508 and RM598

The There is no time to die The singer’s world tour comes from her acclaimed second album, Happier than ever.

The album reached the top of the world album charts in July 2021, receiving great acclaim from critics.

NME He wrote that “he perfectly establishes Eilish as one of the most important pop artists of his generation”.

So far, the 20-year-old singer has won seven Grammy Awards and an Oscar for Best Song There is no time to die.

To register and pre-log in, visit www.livenation.my