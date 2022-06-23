Amber Heard challenges Johnny Depp to give an interview and tell his version

After the controversial and media trial that I faced Amber Heard against her ex-husband Johnny Deppthe actress of Aquaman offered a few days ago interview with Savannah Guthrie for the American network NBC where he talked about many things, such as the love he felt for Depp or the verdict of the trial.

Amber Heard challenges Johnny Depp to speak

With everything that has been said about her and the actor in recent weeks, Amber took advantage of the cameras of Dateline for ‘challenge’ Depp to give his own version of the facts in the same program, just as she did recently.

“If Mr. Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all her questions“said the actress Diary of a Seducer through his spokesperson during the program.

Similarly, she pointed out in the broadcast that she has sufficient evidence collected by her GP to show that she was a victim of violence not only during her marriage, but from the beginning of their relationship.

“There is a folder with years of notes dating back to 2011from the beginning of my relationship, which were taken by my doctor, who you were reporting the abuse to. Her notes represented years, years of real-time explanations of what was going on,” the 36-year-old actress added.

And Johnny Depp, what do you think about it?

Contrary to Heard, who has already offered an exclusive interview and is thinking of writing a book recounting everything he lived with the actor, Depp has refused to offer any kind of statement andon the contrary, has focused on reviving his career and entering other fields, such as music.

“He’s not even talking about the trial now. He filed the lawsuit because he deemed it necessary. Nevertheless, has moved on. Now you can get back to what you love to do. She likes acting and has a busy summer ahead of her. She is also looking forward to continuing to work. He just wants to get his career back. He loves filming,” she told People a source close to the actor.