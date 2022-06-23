25 years later, Titanic returns to theaters in a remastered version

It was the year 1997 when james cameron brought the most waterlogged romantic drama in the history of the Seventh Art to the big screen. We speak, of course, of Titanic.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet They starred in the love story that took place on the most famous sunken ship in the world.

Deemed “unsinkable,” the RMS Titanic sailed from Southampton on April 10, 1912, bound for New York. On April 14, at 20 minutes to midnight, the Titanic collided sideways with an iceberg in the North Atlantic.. The damage caused the ship to sink in a matter of hours.

Although Titanic spectacularly recreates the voyage and sinking of the iconic ocean liner, the love story between First Class Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson, third, is the mainstay of the film. And there is nothing more beautiful than lighting the flame of love while everything is going down.

Titanic swept the box office, reaping 2.2 billion dollars and placing itself as the highest grossing film in history for more than 10 years. It was James Cameron himself who ousted his previous film with Avatar.

At the end of 2022, the 25th anniversary of Titanic will be celebrated.. With 11 Oscar among many other awards, it is one of the most awarded films in the history of cinema. It is more than enough reason for there to be a revival in style.

According to Comicbook, James Cameron to re-release Titanic in theaters in February 2023in time for us to spend a soaking Valentine’s Day.

The movie will return to theaters in 3D 4k HDRwith a remastered version that will take full advantage of modern screening rooms.

Titanic may already be showing its age, but, at the time, it was a cinematographic milestone that dazzled locals and strangers.

While we wait for more information on the international revival of Titanic, remember that you have the James Cameron movie available on Disney Plus, to remember with infamy that there was room on the table for both.