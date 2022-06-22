What does Tom Hanks think of Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan or The Da Vinci Code?

Tom Hanks He is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. The protagonist of some of the most remembered films by viewers, he has become one of the most affable characters in entertainment.

Now he is about to debut in a new role. In Elvis, the biographical film of Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann, is not exactly going to play the good guy in the movie. And it will be the first time.

Icon magazine from El País in Madrid reviewed the actor’s views on the films he has made so far, over almost 40 years, in his own words: from “one of the most horrible films ever made” to “a wildly successful movie,” to the time he changed his pants in front of the Mona Lisa. Always with a dose of sincerity that is scarce in Hollywood.

Single party (1984)

In an interview in Playboy in 1989, he acknowledged that his early success would have been successful without him. “I can’t take credit for the success of Splash Y Single partyother than being in the right place at the right time and getting the job.”.

Big (1988)

Big, a film directed by Penny Marshall, became an ’80s family classic and earned her her first Oscar nomination. It tells the story of Josh, a 12-year-old boy who wants to be an adult to have freedom and success with girls. And the wish is fulfilled.

Last year actress Elizabeth Perkins revealed that Robert De Niro had actually chosen to play Josh, but had a scheduling conflict and Tom Hanks ended up moving from a supporting role to the lead.

“It’s a genuinely good movie that I think is really honest and touches consciences”Hanks said at the presentation of the film that turned out to be his first big hit.

The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990)

“It’s one of the most horrible movies ever made!”the actor told Oprah Winfrey about The Bonfire of the Vanities, the film adaptation of the Tom Wolfe novel directed by Brian De Palma. The film is considered, to this day, one of the most notorious failures in the cinematographic world.

“Everyone was a casting mistake, especially me,” Hanks considered. The cast also had figures like Melanie Griffith, Bruce Willis and Morgan Freeman.

philadelphia (1993)

Hanks got his first Oscar with philadelphia for playing a lawyer who was fired for having HIV at a time when the disease carried great social stigma.

in the documentary The hidden celluloid (1995), Tom Hanks spoke about the impact of the film on the perception of the disease: “My screen personality was not threatening. That gay man with AIDS was not scary in part because little tommy hanks I was playing the part.”

In a more recent interview withNew York Times acknowledges that the film would be impossible to develop at present: “Could a straight man do what I did in philadelphia now? no, and rightly so. The objective of philadelphia was not to be afraid. One of the reasons people weren’t afraid of that movie was that I was playing a gay man. We’ve gotten past that and I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight man playing a gay man.”

Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump became a pop reference. The Bob Zemeckis-directed film was one of the highest-grossing films of its year and swept the Oscars, with Hanks taking his second statuette. But since then she has been permanently compared to his main competitor: Pulp Fiction.

“The problem with Forrest Gump is that he won a billion dollars. If we had made a successful movie, Bob and I would have been geniuses. But because we made a wildly successful movie, we were geniuses diabolical. Is it a big problem? No, but there are books of the best movies of all time, and Forrest Gump it doesn’t show up because, oh, it’s that cheesy nostalgia fest. Every year there is an article about ‘the film that should have won the award for best film that year’ and it is always pulp fiction. Which is a masterpiece, without a doubt,” Hanks told The New York Times Magazine.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

The sympathetic image that had been associated with Hanks imposed certain limits on him at certain points in his career. In Steven Spielberg’s epic film, Saving Private Ryan, the director raised a conflict with the idea of ​​​​putting the actor in the middle of a battle in World War II with dark or violent overtones. However, the actor did not agree. “Steven Spielberg said to me, ‘I don’t think the public wants to see John Miller [su personaje] shoot and kill Germans’. I replied: ‘I’m sorry, Steve. You’re not going to bring me here and turn the character into another, just because you don’t want Tom Hanks killing soldiers.”

You have an email (1998)

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan became one of the favorite couples of the fiction of the 90s. You have an email it was a remake of the 1940 film The bazaar of surprises, Starring James Stewart. And Tom Hanks was not spared from the comparisons: “I decided to ignore that issue. I mean, they’ll never see me remake swordless knight either Living is beautiful! But The Bazaar of Surprises is very different. This is a very young Jimmy Stewart. It’s Jimmy Stewart before Jimmy Stewart was Jimmy Stewart.”

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

“Robert Langdon sequels are nonsense. The Da Vinci Code it was nonsense. Those delightful treasure hunts are as true to history as the James Bond movies are to espionage. All we were doing was promising a distraction. There is nothing wrong with a good deal, as long as it is a good deal. When we made the third movie [Inferno, 2016]We proved that it was not such a good deal. But let me tell you something else about The Da Vinci Code. It was my forty-something birthday. We were shooting in the Louvre at night. I changed my pants in front of the Mona Lisa! They brought me a birthday cake in the Great Hall! Who can have that experience?”, Said the actor about his character and the saga inspired by the best sellers by Dan Brown. A series of films that, when released, caused a stir around the world that led to a boycott of the film being called for being considered offensive.