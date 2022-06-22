What does MCU stand for? Christian Bale confesses that he did not know and had to look it up on Google

Apparently not all the actors who are part of the long-awaited film Thor: Love and Thunder they were fans of MCU nor did they dream of one day being chosen to give life to a superhero or a villain of the saga. Or at least this wasn’t the case. Christian bale who not only did not dream of being hat but he didn’t even know what the MCU was.

The actor who made one of the most applauded performances of Bruce Wayne, better known as Batman, jumped from the ranks of DC to forcefully integrate into the MCU, without even knowing what it was about.

In an interview for Total Film, the 48-year-old actor mentioned that he even had to resort to googling what the MCU was to find out what he was getting into.

The film directed by Taika Waititi promises to be one of the highest grossing of the year, as it is part of one of the most important franchises in the film industry, for this reason it is hard to believe that Bale did not know what the MCU was about.

“I’d read that and people were like, ‘Oh look at this! It’s entered the MCU!’ And I was like, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t gotten into shit, thank you very much.’ I was like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was,” Bale said.

What is the MCU?

If you are in the same situation as Bale and you don’t know what these important acronyms that have marked history in the global box office mean, we tell you that it is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in English the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the most successful franchise in the history of the cinema.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grossed more than $22 billion at the worldwide box office. Since 2007, Marvel Studios has produced over thirty feature films, two series with many others in development.

The film that paved the way for the successful franchise based on Marvel comics was Iron-Man, a film starring Robert Downey Jr., which hit theaters on April 30, 2008.

Bale had to ask Google about Gorr

The actor who will be one of the few who have had the opportunity to work for both DC and the MCU also had to search the internet for who Gorr, the Butcher of Gods, was, whom he will play in the film that will be released on July 8 .

According to Bale, when he saw the images that Google threw at him about his character, he was about to run away from the MCU. However, Waititi supported him by explaining more about the importance of his role and assuring him that he would not run around in a thong all the time.

“You say, ‘I know what you’re doing.’ He’s right there in the name, isn’t he? But I made the mistake of googling it and oh no! (In the comics) he runs around in a thong all the time. And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!’ he commented.

In the interview for Total Film, the Hollywood interpreter revealed what his influences were to shape his role in the MCU

According to Bale, to create his villain in Thor: Love and Thunder he was inspired by Nosferatu, Kate Bush and Aphex Twin. This is because Taika’s film resorts to music, as revealed by the previews of this fourth installment, since the trailer has Sweet Child O’ Mine, by Guns N’ Roses, as its rhythm.

“Obviously there’s kind of a slight Nosferatu attitude. Taika and I wanted to do a full dance, which we couldn’t do, but we had all this Kate Bush kind of stuff that we worked on. But I think she realized she was never going to be allowed to put that in the final movie. She would say the most common thing she watched was Aphex Twin’s ‘Come To Daddy’ video. But I don’t even know if that’s going to be in the last movie,” she stated.

Who is Gorr, the Butcher of Gods?

The new villain in the God of Thunder saga is Gorr, the Butcher of Gods, a character brought to life by Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale.

Gorr is a murderous alien who only kills gods. But why do I hate her against the gods? According to the Marvel comics, Gorr’s family was taken from him, which is when he cried out to the gods and asked them for help. However, he was not heard.

Since his prayers for salvation went unanswered, Gorr decided that all gods are not worthy of the love and devotion they receive from their worshipers. For this reason he sets out to kill them.

The film that welcomes Bale to the MCU hits theaters on July 7, 2022. Bale will share credits with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, as well as Tessa Thopmson and the Guardians of the Galaxy themselves (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, etc). Ready for the new MCU?

