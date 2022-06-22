TORRE PACHECO / Young Summer 2022 in Torre Pacheco

The Department of Youth of the Torre Pacheco City Council, within its healthy alternative leisure program, has scheduled various activities for this summer, so that the young people of the municipality have various activities to spend the summer, thus responding to the leisure demands of the young people themselves.

“Cinema Thursdays”: Every Thursday in July, at 10:00 p.m., in the Espacio Joven in Torre Pacheco. Films will be screened: “A todo tren” by Santiago Segura, “García y García” by Pepe Viyuela and José Mota, “No Time To Die 007” and “Reminiscence” by Hugh Jackman.

“Trip to Malaga – Caminito del Rey”: On Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 July, fifty pachequeros and pachequeras will be able to enjoy the “El Caminito del Rey” hiking trail in Ardales, Málaga.

“Aqualandia”: On Sunday, July 31, the young people of Torre Pacheco will be able to visit the Benidorm amusement park and enjoy its shows and various water attractions.

“My Favorite Corner of Torre Pacheco”: Photo contest through the Instagram social network in which you can use your imagination and creativity by photographing your favorite corner of the Municipality, having until the end of August to send us your photographs. The purpose of the call is to stimulate creative capacity in the field of digital photography among the young population, while at the same time urging them to show and publicize the highlights of their environment. For this, two prizes will be awarded at the local level to two photographs published on the social network Instagram, and ten prizes at the national level. These will be chosen by a jury among all the proposals that meet the registration requirements and received within the established period. The objective is to make known, both inside and outside the municipality, that special part of Torre Pacheco that each person knows. The photos uploaded to Instagram must include the “hashtags” #mirinconfavorito and #mirinconfavoritodetorrepacheco, have the social network profile open and register at the following link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf46POoIIA-d0DDaTZzXNbYfiEwhEuVMM_bFoyjfQSJFAgdjQ/viewform

“It is a diverse program for all young people, there are activities for young people of different ages, as well as to be able to carry them out as a family, with the aim of being able to reach all the young people of the municipality” declared the councilor for youth, Verónica Martínez