‘Top Gun 2: Maverick’: When is it released, cast, trailers and duration

yesf there’s a movie that moviegoers were excited about in the ’80s that turned Tom Cruise in a benchmark in action movies, that’s ‘Top Gun’. The film was released in 1986 and, since then, the fans demanded a sequel that, finally, arrives 36 years later. Thus, ‘Top Gun 2: Maverick’ will once again delight viewers with its unforgettable pirouettes and action scenes that live up to expectations.

When does it open and how long does it last

Let’s remember that ‘Top Gun’ is the name of the elite pilot academy that the United States Navy created in order to achieve a promotion of experts in combat techniques. Among the most intrepid pilots stands out Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise).

The sequel has suffered several delayssome forced by the pandemic and others due to production. Paramount Pictures set a first release date for July 12, 2019. However, it was delayed so that the team could make the most of the new technology and show spectacular images of the flights. Thus, the new date would be June 24, but COVID-19 changed everything and, again, it was postponed to 2021.

Fans learned that July 2, 2021 would be the day chosen for the long-awaited continuation of ‘Top Gun’. But, again they saw how the movie was postponed again, although fortunately for the Maverick faithful, already with a date that has not moved. this next May 26 ‘Top Gun 2: Maverick’, directed by Joseph Kosinski, see the light in theaters with a approximate duration of 137 minutes.

Trailers and cast of the long-awaited sequel

How could it be otherwise, Tom Cruise (“Maverick”) and Val Kilmer (“Iceman”) They will resume their roles in the continuation of the story, 36 years after the first. They will join Miles Teller (Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw), Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell (‘Hangman’), Jon Hamm and Ed Harris. In addition, as pilots we will see Lewis Pullman, Thomasin McKenzie, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Kara Wang, Jack Schumacher, Jake Picking, Jean Louisa Kelly, Raymond Lee, Lyliana Wray and Greg Tarzan Davis.