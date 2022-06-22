This realme of less than 100 euros will be the next cheap mobile to beat: new realme C30

Share

realme presents us with a basic mobile for those who do not need much more, because this realme C30, which costs less than 100 euros, will offer us just what is necessary to have a smartphone with which to communicate on a daily basis.

Does not conform reallyalthough it is also true that the manufacturer that has grown the fastest in the entire history of the mobile industry does a little more was expected at least in terms of movementsand it is that in 2022 the Shenzhen firm has been quite lethargic.

Be that as it may, it seems realme news begins and it also seems that, as expected, they will arrive first in India, where it has just been presented a new very basic smartphone that will cost less than 100 euros already from birth.

Is named Realme C30 and it will start from a relatively well amortized design, modern in part with that clean front that we all know, but this time presents one of those horrible notch for the front camera that many of us still hate.

It is placed in a central position and has the shape of a drop of water, serving in turn to give a little personality to a set finished in plastic which also has, precisely because of the need to differentiate itself, an attractive back weave in two colors: green and blue.

Technical characteristics

As for the technical possibilities of this realme C30, don’t expect many frills because there won’t be any, starting with a Unisoc T612 chipset which will do what it can to move as smoothly as possible the version of the operating system Android 11, masked with realme Go Edition customization which promises optimization.

This chipset is manufactured using a process of 12 nanometers and features an octa-core CPU with two Cortex-A75 up to 1.8 GHz, accompanied by 2 or 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storagewhich obviously in these amounts will be expandable with microSD cards up to 1 TB.

The screen is IPS LCD with 6.5 inches diagonal and HD + 720p resolutionleaving for the multimedia part a single rear camera of 8 megapixels with its LED flash along with another 5 MP front sensor.

All this in a case that is only 8.5 millimeters thick in which it fits a very generous 5,000 mAh batteryits best feature, that we can recharge with a power of 10 watts but from a microUSB connector that is obsolete and should have been replaced by USB-C.

There is also a port standard 3.5 millimeter audio-jack for headphones, as well as full connectivity up to 4G LTE with active dual SIM and the usual WiFi, Bluetooth and aGPS.

realme C30, prices and availability

Realme’s new most basic cut mobile will go on sale in India in a few daysspecifically on June 27, 2022, both in the official realme.com store and in the retailers usual and physical stores, including the popular Flipkart.

We can buy it at colors BambooGreen either Lake Blueat a starting price of 7,499 Indian rupees, which at the current exchange rate would remain in some more than remarkable 91.15 euros for the 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model. If we wanted to climb a step with those 3 GB of RAMthe price goes up to 8,299 Indian rupees, about 100.85 euros.

You can’t ask for much more with these prices, especially in these times…!

