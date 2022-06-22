this has been the routine and training method for ‘The Batman’

Photo credit: Cindy Ord – Getty Images

Be honest, did you really expect Robert Pattinson to successfully adopt the Batman physique? Nope, neither do we. Because Batman isn’t just the cape and cowl. The role carries a certain degree of physicality. And although Robert Pattinson He has gradually built a reputation as one of the most exciting and unpredictable actors of this generation, we have already talked about how he has had to change his voice, and the influence that the suit has had on his new way of acting. , but…. he has never been known for the physicality of him. Until now.

The Batman has been a resounding success, ushering in a new era of Dark Knight stories and grossing megabucks at the box office. In her, Pattinson is intense, brooding and yes, strong. What about the prep work? How does the guy from Good Time and Tenet get his body ready to transform into Batman? In Batman? In Vengeance itself?

The answer is Rigan Machado. Machado, a master of Brazilian martial arts based in Los Angeles, is an 8th degree red and white belt in jiu-jitsu and a former Pan American champion. He began his own training at the age of five. Half a century later, he has trained, by his count, more than 400 different actors, including Keanu Reeves and Chadwick Boseman. He even counts Chuck Norris as a good friend of his. This is the story of how he helped Pattinson realize his potential.

The Bat-Plan

Machado’s path to Batman came windingly through another DC Cinematic Universe alumnus, The Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnaman, whom Machado had previously trained. “He called me one day and said he had a friend who wanted to train with me. It was Robert Pattinson. I set it up and Rob came to my studio in Beverley Hills.”

Kinnaman had told Pattinson how jiu-jitsu had helped him become more agile and focused. “I think this encouraged Rob to try jiu-jitsu”says Machado. With The Batman on the horizon, Machado believes that a little bit of martial arts training was the perfect way for Pattinson to get on top of the fight. “I think I wanted to know how martial arts athletes think and how they do it,” he says.

As the dark nights of Gotham wait for no one, Machado and Pattinson got to work…

Bat-Mobility

“I exclusively train Brazilian jiu-jitsu,” explains Machado. “I focus on teaching knowledge first. There are many repetitions of movements, but Rob learned it very quickly. He is the most focused person. He is very quiet and serious and it took him a while to open up, but he soon did. I have never met such a nice guy, so humble and respectful.”

Machado purposely started Pattinson’s training slowly, probing the actor and slowly getting him used to potentially injury-prone activities like grappling. Soon, however, they were flying, training three or four times a week.

“We trained for three months. After this, he left to start work on The Batman.”Machado explains. When filming began, Machado’s role diminished. “For The Batman I had to do a lot of fighting in a heavy suit, so I couldn’t do much Jiu-Jitsu on screen, which meant I couldn’t help out in fights like I had in movies like Black Panther,” he explains. Coach.

But by training in Jiu-Jitsu before the shoot, Machado believes that Pattinson acquired the necessary knowledge to become a better fighter, and, perhaps, a better actor. for having acquired that little extra insight into combat. Besides, he was good at it too. “He’s very good. He’s very talented,” says Machado. “The type of person that if he keeps training Jiu-Jitsu he could enter competitions. He has those skills that are very rare.”

The training

Machado’s training sessions were brutal: an hour to an hour and a half three or four times a week. The pair would begin with a running or jumping warm-up, followed by intense repetitions of up to 12 different jiu-jitsu exercises to learn the fundamentals of the sport. The workout would then begin proper, before ending with a cool down and stretch.

To help you get into crime-fighting shape, here’s a short but brutal workout based on Pattinson’s work with bats. Do it once or twice a week to get a workout that uses the bodybuilding classics but doesn’t make you gain too much mobility.

dominated

Sets: 3

Repetitions: 12,10, 8 seconds

Rest: 30 seconds

Grab a barbell overhead with your hands slightly wider than shoulder width, palms facing forward.

Contract your lats as you press your chin up and over the bar.

Hold on if you can, and then slowly extend your arms to lower yourself back down to the ground. Don’t swing your legs, that’s cheating.

MH Tip: You may want to keep them crossed at the ankles to remove the temptation…Try to do 12 reps at first and if you can’t get three times drop two reps each set.

push-ups

Sets: 3

Repetitions: 60 seconds

Rest: 30 seconds

Stand with your weight on the balls of your feet and your hands under your shoulders, keeping your body straight.

Try to keep your core locked so that a straight line forms between your head, glutes, and heels.

Lower your body until your chest is a centimeter from the floor and then explosively come up by fully extending your arms.

MH Tip: Pushups are a staple of any bodybuilding program and The Dark Knight is no exception – remember Christian Bale doing reps in Batman Begins? Focus on the pace: Slow and steady builds better muscles and reduces risk of injury.

Copenhagen iron

Rounds: 3

Reps: 30 seconds per side

Rest: 60 seconds

Start in a plank position but turned 90 degrees to the side, with your top leg resting on a bench.

Lift your body off the ground using your upper leg and lower arm extended.

The hard (hardest) part is holding the lower leg, keeping it in line with the torso. Keep the. Hold her. Then switch sides.

MH Tip: Want heroic abs without doing endless sit-ups? This is a dynamic -and painful- alternative that works the obliques and adductors, in addition to the abdominals.

Crawl with the bear

Sets: 3

Repetitions: 60 seconds

Rest: 30 seconds

In a pushup position with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle and directly below your hips. The knees should be elevated.

Without allowing your lower back to rise or round, squeeze your abs as if you’re about to get punched in the gut. Hold this contraction the entire time. This is your starting position.

Walk your right hand and left foot forward a few inches. Pause and return to the starting position.

Next, “walk” your left hand and right foot forward. Return to the starting position.

MH Tip: If you still think functional mobility is silly, it’s time to change your mind. These types of movements not only open the body to new planes of movement – essential in martial arts – but also increase overall functionality and help prevent injury.

sprints

Sets: 3

Repetitions: 60 seconds

Rest: 30 seconds

If you’re working outside, choose a tree or lamppost that’s slightly away.

If you’re indoors, set the treadmill two to three levels above your jogging pace.

MH Tip: Sprinting not only sheds fat, but also trains your body to move quickly and dynamically for an extended period of time, which is essential whether you’re fighting crime or aging.