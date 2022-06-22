They defend Chris Pratt for his dubbing as Super Mario!

The producer of the Super Mario movie defends Chris Pratt from criticism and ensures that it will be a great movie

Since Universal Pictures announced that he is preparing a new film marios bros and that Chris Pratt would lend his voice to bring the red cap plumber to life, social network users began to debate whether it was the best option, or even if it could be a matter of cultural appropriation or a missed opportunity to improve industry representation.

But all those complaints will be forgotten once we see the film, according to the producer of Illumination Studios, Chris Meledandri, who responded to the criticism and assured that it will be a very good representation

“When people hear Chris Pratt’s performance, the criticism will evaporate, maybe not entirely; people love to express their opinions, as they should. I’m not sure this is the smartest defense, but as a person of Italian-American descent, I feel like I can make that decision without worrying about offending Italians or Italian-Americans. I think we’re going to be very good.” Chris Pratt for Deadlines

Also, Meledandri explained that the association between lighting, the producer responsible for such hits as The Secret Life of Pets Y My favorite villain, and the great video game giant Nintendo It is a collaboration that is very important for both of us because “it is one of the companies we respect”so they hope to create something great and loved by the public.

Why so many critics?

The inclusion of Pratt in the film provoked intense criticism, as did the choice of other voice actors such as charlie day What Luigi Y Anya Taylor-Joy as the Princess peachsince they are superstars in acting but they don’t have much experience in dubbing, so the fans expressed that it would be fairer to give the opportunity to experts in that field.

Similarly, Chris Patt has been singled out for supporting the Hillsong Christian Church which was founded by Brian Houston, son of a pastor who was accused of cases of sexual abuse against children. For this reason, several users consider that the political and religious ideas of the actor are not related to mario bros, a much loved character.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?