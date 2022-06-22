“The Butterly Effect”, a biography of Kendrick Lamar, is released

From today, Wednesday 22 June, it is available in Italy The Butterfly Effect, the biography of Kendrick Lamar while the rapper is expected in Milan tomorrow at the Snai San Siro Hippodrome. Released two years ago in the US and written by the journalist Marcus J. Moorewho has signed articles for many important newspapers, from Pitchfork to NPRfrom the Washington Post to BBC Music.

The Butterfly Effect tells 30 years of life of Kendrick Lamar, born in Compton, Los Angeles and now on the top of rap Olympus. From the beginning with the pseudonym K-Dotmeeting with Dr. Dre, from the relationship with the family to street life. Obviously central to his work, the four albums already released at the publication of the book, which made the name of Kendrick Lamar so important. The ascending parable of one of the most influential American icons of the last 20 years, who has been able to touch sensitive and delicate themes with poetry and creative genius.





The release of this Kendrick Lamar biography couldn’t have come at a better time. As we said tomorrow, June 23, the rapper will perform after almost ten years in our country. On the stage ofSNAI San Siro Hippodromethe world-famous rapper will bring, along with the great classics, his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Tickets are still available at the site TicketOne.

The Butterfly Effect it is available in all bookstores and in digital format, and is published in our country by The Castle, Chinaski Edizioni.



