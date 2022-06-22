Summer cinema returns to the center of Madrid with Cibeles de Cine









Cibeles de Cine, the summer cinema in Madrid that received more than 33,000 spectators in its last edition, returns again with all its hallmarks: a program in original version made up of classics, cult films and hits of the season, from June 29 to September 8, in the Crystal Gallery of the Palacio de Cibeles.

There will also be family sessions every Saturday, an extensive agenda of special events, an art exhibition and a restaurant space. The film chosen to open Cibeles de Cine on June 29 will be ‘Cabaret’. Other essential classics that can also be seen on the big screen are ‘The Godfather’, ‘Roman Holiday’, ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ or ‘El Guateque’.

The big premieres of the season will star Steven Spielberg’s new version of ‘West Side Story’, ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘The Gucci House’, ‘The Northman ‘, ‘Don’t look up’, or ‘Bullet Train’, the new Brad Pitt movie that will be released in August.

Independent cinema will feature titles such as ‘The French Chronicle’, ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘Red Rocket’, or ‘Drive my car’, in addition to the season’s two great documentaries, the multi-award winning ‘Summer of Soul’ and ‘Flee ‘.

European cinema will feature classic proposals such as ‘Cinema Paradiso’ or ‘At the end of the escapade’, and films of the season such as ‘Belfast’, ‘Spencer’, ‘The worst person in the world’, ‘El Triunfo’ or ‘It was the hand of God’.

In addition, on June 30 there will be a preview of the latest film by acclaimed French director Mia Hansen-Løve, ‘Bergman’s Island’. Spanish cinema will be represented by ‘El Buen Patron’, ‘Alcarràs’, ‘Cinco Lobitos’, ‘Libertad’ and ‘Voy a pasármelo bien’, the Spanish summer musical with the songs of Hombres G.

The fans’ favorite cult film will be represented by ‘Alien: the eighth passenger’, ‘Footlose’, ‘The Big Lebowski’, ‘Dirty Dancing’, ‘Pulp Fiction’ or ‘1997: Rescue in New York’. And as a main course, several events of the Cinetronik label will be held, consisting of the screening of silent films with a new electronic music soundtrack performed live by different artists from the national indie-electronic scene.

On Saturdays they will be aimed at a family audience and therefore the films will be shown in a dubbed version. The most outstanding sessions will be in charge of classics such as ‘The Princess Bride’, ‘Shrek’ and ‘Grease’, and the great summer premieres such as ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, ‘Minions: the origin of Gru’ or ‘Lightyear ‘.

Special events

In addition, throughout Cibeles de Cine, viewers will be able to participate in special activities and thematic events that are held around the scheduled films, such as the SensaCine presents cycle, talks with artistic teams from the films or collaborations with cultural projects such as Tarde de Perros, Tiempo de Culto, TCM Nights, Another Way Film Festival, or Cinemateca Pedro Zerolo, in addition to humorous talks with Santi Alverú, Iggy Rubín and Paula Púa.

As a complement to the movie billboard, attendees will also be able to enjoy an aerial exhibition produced by Síntesis Digital Lab. A selection of large-format pop-style cinematographic portraits painted by Madrid-born Coco Dávez, a multidisciplinary artist who develops her artistic universe through painting, photography, illustration or art direction, where bright and striking colors are the common thread. Programming and ticket sales now available at www.cibelesdecine.com.

Cibeles de Cine will open its doors next June 29 until September 8. For 11 weeks, its opening hours will be from Monday to Sunday from 8:00 p.m. The screenings will start at 10:00 p.m.

From 8:00 p.m. and until the start of the screening at 10:00 p.m., attendees can enjoy the Bar & Lounge area, a space decorated with furniture and movie props that has been part of many of the most important filmings of our cinematography.

The stalls are made up of 700 seats with cushions, the image is in high definition and the films are heard through wireless headphones that guarantee the immersion and quality of the experience during the projection. The price of general admission is 6 euros.

