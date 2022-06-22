signs of a thaw for the former couple

The premises were not the best. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West didn’t part ways following the conscious uncoupling of Gwyneth and Chris: he did not willingly accept the relationship of his ex-wife with Pete Davidson and expressed it in no uncertain terms enough to be banned from Instagram. Custody of North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3 is also a sore spot with Kanye who accused Kim of not letting him see his children and yelled it out loud in the song “True Love” too (“Wait, when do I see the kids? / When I get them I feel like I’ve borrowed them / When I bring them back they are scanned like a barcode”), she who replied on social media (“Please, stop, you were here just this morning to pick up the children for school”). Here’s why to see Kim and Kanye together at North’s basketball game it was unexpected to say the least, no more than the dedication that Kardashian made to Ye for Father’s Day.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Friday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were photographed in the stands of a building in Thousand Oaks, California, at a basketball game for daughter North. As can be seen from the photos posted by TMZ the two exes weren’t sitting close together but “they spoke to each other a few times during the match”, as blasted by an insider present at the sports hall. A polaroid of very normal co-parenting, but not for the Kimye who since their farewell, especially since the founder of SKIMS found a new love, found themselves at the center of a media battle. The two allegedly put their children first “trying to rebuild trust in their relationship”, as it should be.

Kim Kardashian’s dedication to Kanye West on the occasion of Father’s Day Instagram / @ kimkardashian

A strategy that is starting to bear fruit: yesterday, Sunday 19 June, in fact, Kim wished Kanye a happy Father’s Day (in Anglo-Saxon countries it falls on the third Sunday of June ed) using very sweet words. “Thank you for being the best dad to our children and for loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye », wrote the 41-year-old, who right in the last episode of The Kardashians she admitted that she “tried everything possible to make her marriage work” and therefore felt “absolutely free of guilt”. Kris Jenner also included her ex-brother-in-law in his collage dedicated to Father’s Day in a tribute to “all the fathers of our life”. Are there any signs of a thaw in the KK house?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io