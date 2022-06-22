Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off dancing to the rhythm of ‘Vegas’ by Doja Cat: VIDEO

Everything indicates that Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie have inherited their artistic talents to their daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pittbecause in a video he showed off a captivating dance he did together with other professional dancers to the rhythm of the song ‘Vegas’ by Doja Cat.

Angelina Jolie is the one who is in charge of the custody of the children she had and adopted together with her ex-husband Brad Pitt; Normally, minors are behind the scenes, but there are some occasions when Jolie shares photos of her children.

Although Shiloh has caught the attention of the cameras on different occasions, one of the most recent was when she attended the premiere of ‘Eternals’ and modified a dress that Angelina Jolie had previously worn.

But, in recent days, Shiloh has also taken over social media for a video that was posted on YouTube in which she showed off her authentic dance skills.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt demonstrates to the public the talent she inherited from her parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Getty Images

According to the video, the young daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attended dance classes with experts at the Millennium Dance Complex and together they made a video in which different groups of dancers show their choreographies to the rhythm of Doja Cat.

The video is just over seven minutes long, but Shiloh Jolie-Pitt can be seen in a span of almost two minutes. The young woman wears a black T-shirt that has the legend “Beatles” along with pants of the same color and black tennis shoes with white details, a outfits urban that combined with the hair gathered in a bun on top of the head.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt danced in sync with two other professional dancers behind her, eventually striking a pose for the next group to also create their own choreography to the same track.

So far, the video of the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has reached more than 1.9 million views on YouTube, but on TikTok, Internet users have also shared other steps of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

