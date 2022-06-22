She met a billionaire through Tinder, they accuse her of fortune hunting and she gives a strong message

The well-known dating application was the trigger for the crush between a couple from the United Kingdom. Allana Luke is a 23-year-old girl who was looking to find love through Tinder and one day she met Jeff Winn, a 56-year-old millionaire who wandered through the app with the same intentions as her. From that moment they became inseparable and share their life of luxury on social networks, above criticism. “They say it could be my father and accuse me of being with him for his fortune”said the young woman.

The couple met in October 2020 and everything began to take color from the second date in Marbella where Jeff bought him a pair of diamond earrings For his birthday.

Allana assures that it is “a genuine love” and that she has always liked older men. “I decided to increase the age range on my Tinder because I was sick of immature boys. So I set it to people from 25 to 60 years old, and the next day I met him”, tell about your decision.

“His profile made me stop, since his photo was of him standing outside the house. Her biography said that she had just finished restoring it, so I thought it would be a good story to tell, even if ours didn’t work out, “said the young woman.

Criticism of the couple arose because of the age difference. (Photo: Instagram/@allanalukeyxx)

Jeff owns a law firm. Allana warned: “I would still be with Jeff even if he lost the house and went bankrupt.”

The beginning of a love story

After the second date, it was in Marbella where they declared love for the first time. They were going to stay for a week and ended up staying 17 days.

“There are no games with an older man. They don’t hide how they feel. We slept together for the first time on vacation. His age certainly didn’t make a difference.” he explained.

When the couple returned, Jeff invited Allana to move in with him and they were never apart again. Now she works as his personal assistant, arranging estate matters.

“I am not from a wealthy family and I grew up in a town hall houseso that being in a castle is still a shock”, held.

The couple share their life of luxury. (Photo: Instagram/@allanalukeyxx)

On June 2, Jeff proposed to the young woman with a single 3.4 quil sparkler. “I insist on the prenuptial agreement, but he doesn’t think it’s necessary. I want him to have peace of mind,” said the young woman.

Allana met her partner’s two children, Nina, her own age, and Josh, 21. They even go out dancing together at nightclubs. She also met Jeff’s ex-wife, with whom “the situation is fine.”

“My mother is very excited, she always wanted me to have this fairy tale life. She compares me to Julia Roberts from Pretty Woman”, she says between laughs, and defines Jeff as “kind, calm and funny at the same time”.

Regarding the looks of others, he has no doubt: “I am not ashamed to show my affection towards him in public. I will always hold her hand because I am proud that we are together. He used to party more than me, I prefer the homely”

Luxuries and gifts. (Photo: Instagram/@allanalukeyxx)

Allana emphasizes that the age difference is not an impediment to love, that is why she shares her story in an attempt to normalize these differences. “I want people to realize that It’s okay to be in a relationship with an age difference. We shouldn’t have to hide the loves of our lives because we’re afraid of being judged.”

luxuries and gifts

An Audi TT, a Rolex watch, designer bags and vacations in destinations such as Barbados and Thailand are some of the expensive gifts with which the millionaire surprises his beloved.

The luxuries of the mansion. (Photo: Instagram/@lifeatthecastle)

To maintain the spectacular property, a former girls’ school in Jesmond, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, they need 24-hour housekeeping, a property manager, a bartender and three gardeners.

The great millionaire’s mansion. (Photo: Instagram/@lifeatthecastle)

Jeff, the millionaire in love

Jeff takes the floor to say that he was looking for a woman who was beautiful inside and out. “I found that in Allana and instantly I knew it was much more than an adventure”he stated.

“I dated younger women before and my family didn’t approve of it. But everyone loves Allana because they can see how positively she influences my life”, added the businessman.

“I know that she is a beautiful young woman. Everyone looks at her when she goes natural or groomed. Jealous are others, especially our relationshipJeff closed.