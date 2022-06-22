Selena Gomez, applauded for this allegation on mental health

Selena Gomez has become one of the most aware celebrities in making visible the importance of mental health. The artist has not only created a support platform, but also actively participates in different talks, most recently at the Mental Health Advocacy Forum at the White House.

It is a forum that fights to value self-care. Selena Gomez, who received psychological treatment for years, did not hesitate to participate. She did it to speak once more about a topic of such importance without hesitation.

It should be remembered that the American artist revealed that years ago she was diagnosed with anxiety and bipolar disorder. Since then, she has fought to make visible the importance of mental health, to help anyone who may be “fighting” a battle with themselves.

Mental health is health. Thank you @Surgeon_General, @Selena Gomez, @AmbRice46, @MTV, @HHS and all the courageous young leaders for sharing your mental health journeys with us today at the White House. Your voices light the way for others. pic.twitter.com/GFRo4LabEi — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 18, 2022

«Just to tell a little about my trip, once I discovered what was happening to me on a mental level, there was more freedom to be okay with what I had, because I was learning about it… », he explained during his speech at the White House. “I must give the example that it is a topic that can and should be talked about,” said the artist.

Selena Gomez wanted to emphasize that everyone should be able to have access to adequate treatment: “Regardless of your age, your race, your religion or your sexual orientation”, calling on politicians to take more action on mental health support.

“I want to challenge other companies and individuals to make a difference in the world by taking action to de-stigmatize mental health”, he added. “We need all the help we can get to develop resources and services and increase youth access to those services,” the artist noted. A speech that has been highly applauded on social networks.