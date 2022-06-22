Saw Launcher in Fortnite Season 3: where to find it

The Saw Throwers is one of the new weapons fortnite season 3. It is, as its name indicates, a gun that shoots saws that allow us to liquidate enemies and wreak havoc on the stage. In this guide to Fortnite we tell you where to find the Saw Thrower Y how to use it:

Where to find the Saw Launcher in Fortnite Season 3: all locations

We can find the Saw Launcher at these points on the map (will be updated as more spawn locations are added):

All Saw Launcher locations in Fortnite Season 3

It is a weapon that we can find hanging on the wall or on top of workbenches in this places. It does not appear randomly on the ground or in chests, as is usual with other types of weapons, so we must go to specific points on the Fortnite map to obtain it.

We found a Saw Thrower

We first got a glimpse of the Chainsaw Shooter for a few seconds in the Fortnite Season 3 gameplay trailer. It was added to Fortnite with Patch 21.10 on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Fortnite Season 3 gameplay trailer still frame | Epic Games

But back to the topic at hand, this weapon fires saw blades that can ricochet off surfaces and deal direct contact damage. The saws will advance for a few seconds, destroying all the structures and objects on the stage in their path. We can just shoot or charge the shot so that the saws come out faster and deal more damage.

The Sierras of the Lanzasierras are bursting all the structures in their path

These are the attributes of the Saw Thrower in the game files:

Saw Thrower Attributes and Stats

The Saw Launcher is one of the new weapons in Fortnite Season 3. In our Fortnite guide we cover various topics; We help you complete all the Missions, we tell you where all the characters are, and much more. Don’t miss it! It is constantly updated and we always keep it up to date with the latest news added to the game.