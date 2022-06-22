Sandra Bullock withdraws due to burnout

After a couple of comments about retiring from acting, Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock told The Hollywood Reporter who withdraws from the big screen for a while because she is very tired and “burnt out”a condition known as burnout either professional burnout syndrome.

the actress of 57 years has a repertoire of 50 films in his career, he returned to the big screen with The lost Citywhere in addition to being the protagonist is one of the producers.

“I don’t want to be indebted to anyone’s schedule other than my own.” commented the actress, “I am very exhausted, very tired and I am not able to make healthy and intelligent decisions and I know it.”

Although Sandra Bullock spoke more about taking a break than quitting acting, when THR asked her about her return, the actress commented that there was no definite date.

“I want to be in home. I just want to be home… Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing.”.

What is burnout syndrome?

The term “Burnout” emerged in 1974 with the German psychoanalyst Herbert Freudenberg, then appeared in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) of the World Health Organization (WHO) and was finally named as Emotional Exhaustion Syndrome Associated with Chronic Work Stress in 2022.

Burnout syndrome is a state of mental, emotional and physical exhaustion that becomes chronic over time and can alter self-esteem and the way we function in certain situations.

This condition causes the loss of interest in tasks, hobbies and practically anything that causes us happiness or pleasure and generally causes us to develop a negative psychological reaction towards our occupation (school, work, etc.) causing low performance, conflicts or desertion.

Here you can take a look at the list of symptoms of Burnout Syndrome, as it is more common than you think.

These are the most recent films of Sandra Bullock

Ocean’s 8 (2018)

It is a spin-off of the trilogy that began in 2001 where Debbie Ocean, played by Bullock, intends to commit the crime of the century during the Met gala held in New York. The best? she that she does it accompanied by Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina.

bird box (2018)

The Netflix hit where Bullock plays Malorie, who has managed to survive with her two children from a strange force that has killed the other individuals by taking over their minds.

The Unforgivable (2021)

It tells the story of Ruth Slater, a woman who reintegrates into a society that refuses to forgive her past and whose only hope of redemption is to find the little sister she had to leave behind after going to prison.

Lost City (2022)

Sandra plays the lonely writer loretta sage who writes about exotic locations in her popular adventure and romance novels with a gorgeous cover model, while on tour promoting her new book, is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire.

Bullet Train (2022)

The film that is in post-production and where we will see Bullock accompanied by Brad Pitt, is about five hit men who are aboard a bullet train that travels from Tokyo to Morioka.

