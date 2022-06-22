Salma Hayek: 3 things that the most famous Latina in Hollywood was afraid of

The actress Salma Hayek 55 years old is one of the great Latin artists who managed to succeed in Hollywood. Currently her schedule is full since all her productions require her for her cast and billboard. Once she finishes a shoot in London she will be involved in her colleague Angelina Jolie’s new film called ‘Bloodless’.

Salma Hayek She has been living in London for a long time with her husband, the French businessman in the fashion industry, Francois-Henri Pinault, and Valentina the daughter they have in common. The truth is that the actress had to be asked twice before she accepted.

It was she herself who confessed it in a note with Entertainment Times: “You must overcome fear to feel free and discover your strengths. I used to have a phobia of snakes and you can see me dancing with my biggest fear in ‘From Dusk Till Dusk’. Also I was afraid of the dark. And of marriage. And here I am, married,” she said. Salma Hayek revealing his three biggest fears.

Also, on that occasion Salma Hayek She stressed that her current husband had to ask her twice to get married and assured: “That was the biggest fear I have overcome.” The good news is that her marriage worked out and she has already been married to the European fashion mogul for 13 years.

It was in 2018 when the husband of Salma Hayek gave him a big surprise in Bora Bora and they renewed their vows. She herself shared the images on Instagram and wrote: “Summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a renewal of vows. It was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding, but I was told that! I would go to the spa!”