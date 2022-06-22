Rolling Stones, a capsule collection with AC Milan

AC Milan launched a special capsule collection in collaboration with the Rolling Stones on the occasion of tonight’s concert at San Siro. Thus, the Milanese club celebrates the only Italian stage of the European tour that celebrates the band’s 60th anniversary.

The capsule collection, already available in all AC Milan stores, both physical and online, and on the official Rolling Stones e-store, consists of five means. These are: two t-shirts, a sweatshirt, a canvas bag and a gym sack.





AC Milan x The Rolling Stones: a special mention on the shirts a Sympathy for the Devil

In all garments and accessories is present the iconic “tongue” of the Rolling Stones, which for the occasion si dyes of rossonero. Thus, in a single special logo we find the historic symbol of Mick Jagger’s band and the colors of Milan.

There is also one on the shirts special mention a Sympathy for the Devilthe title of one of the most famous songs of the Rolling Stones that recalls the Devil, which has always been an iconic element of the Rossoneri club.

The special collaboration, created together with Bravado, starts from Universal Music Gruop and brings together two worlds, football and music, united by the passion of the fans and the power of strong emotions.



