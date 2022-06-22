Nicole Kidman to star in new Prime Video feature film

After sign contract with Netflix for the new romantic comedy of the platform, Nicole Kidman is consolidated as streaming queen after passing through hbo max Y Prime Videowhere he returns after his triumphant passage with “Being the Ricardos”.

The Oscar-winning actress will be the star and producer of “Holland, Michigan”the new thriller that prepares the platform together with Mimi Cavedirector of “Fresh”one of this year’s big releases starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

