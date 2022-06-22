Meryl Streep and her most iconic film roles – El Financiero

meryl streep, who today celebrates his 73rd birthdayis one of the most relevant actresses in Hollywood for roles that have brought him three Oscars (out of 21 nominations) and nine Golden Globes thanks to successful films and series, such as the one in which he will share a cast with the Mexican Eiza González.

The actress has shown a talent for performance -so it has even been searched by Marvel-, but also for dancing and singing. He has been part of different productions such as Mama Mia! (2008) either Into The Woods (2014), where he showed a multifaceted face.

He even participated with a secondary character in the Disney movie that would bring back the iconic nanny who grew up with generations in Mary Poppins Returns (2018). To commemorate his birth (the June 22, 1949) we leave you a list of his most iconic roles.

‘Sophie’s Choice’ (1982)

Meryl Streep won her first Oscar for her role in this film based in a novel homonymous that follows a love triangle during the summer of 1947, so it is set during world war IIthe reason why learned german and polish for her portrayal as a Holocaust survivor.

Under the direction of Alan J Pakula, serves as an exercise in reflection on the cruelty that human beings can cause. In 1983 won as best actress in the Academy Awards category.

‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ (1979)

The film -nominated for several awards- recounts the life of ted kramer (Dustin Hoffman) when he finds out that his wife, in this case Meryl Streep, is leaving him. The plot concludes when both characters decide that it is better focus on the relationship you both have with your child.

Kramer vs. Kramer won five academy awards and gave Meryl Streep the Oscar award for best supporting actress, in addition to recognition to his co-star and the script as the best adaptation.

‘The Iron Lady’ (2012)

The biographical account of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Margaret Thatcherwas the reason why Meryl Streep won the Oscar for best actress in 2012, since she took her role so seriously that attended a parliamentary session in the House of Commons.

One of her most iconic roles involves a political position where she put herself in the president’s shoes to follow a narrative that took her through the most complex moments in the life of the historical character by sharing the screen with Olivia Coleman What Carol Thatcherthe daughter of the prime minister and with the actor Richard E Grant.

‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ (2006)

The film has strong references to one of the great fashion iconsAnna Wintour, with a plot that follows the character of Anne Hathaway as he battles to keep one of fashion’s biggest heads pleased; Miranda Priestly, one of his most remembered characters, who is the editor in chief Runways.

With various cultural references to the industry, it has become a precedent with tributes in series What office and Community. Among his curiosities is that he used the most expensive costume up to that moment in the history of cinema thanks to the designers who participated.

‘Julie and Julia’ (2009)

Meryl stepped into the shoes of another iconic personality, but this time she stepped into the gastronomic world in a production that follows two stories. In the foreground covers the first steps of the culinary career of chef Julia Child, which falls on Streep. Subsequently, in the future, she follows the life of Julie Powell, who aspires to follow her recipes.

The film received several nominations for the 2010 Oscars with Meryl competing for the award for best supporting actress which he failed to take home that year.

Big Little Lies (2017)

The television series that has been nominated for several Emmy awards since it aired also counts Meryl among its talent. The project that premiered through the HBO platform focuses on three women who are caught up in sudden changes in their daily lives. Meryl Streep plays Mery Louise Wirght in the second season.

His role manages to captivate viewers with what explosive it turns out to be and even with the secrets it keeps. The actress was nominated for 2020 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Character in a Television Series.

The film makes various references to pop culture and everyday life from the actuality. Within the tape, she plays a president of the United States who decides to ignore the impending crisis that will put an end to humanity; a meteor.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence They are two scientists who seek to make humanity aware of the apocalypse. don’t look up was in contention for the best film category at the 2022 Oscars. However, the award went to him codawith Eugenio Derbez.