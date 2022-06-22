Maverick breaks another box office record for Tom Cruise

Marvel and DC are going to have to sweat a lot, without forgetting James Cameron and his ‘Avatar 2’, to take away from Tom Cruise and his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ the title of bomb of the year. Rarely has a sequel to a film as close to its time as the original, so far from its origin and its generation, had been so successful. In fact, we can’t think of any right now. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ not only recovers everything that made the 1986 film memorable but, for many, goes further and improves it.

The film has garnered praise from all sides, earning a 97% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes versus a 99% audience rating. Who was going to tell us, the bridge to unite critics and the public was in Tom Cruise, his sunglasses, a jacket, a motorcycle, a plane and the sweat of beach sports on some worked abs. All that and flying while holding I don’t know how many G’s, of course.

From the beginning, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ reached the box office at full speed but since we are talking about one of those few commercial films that, in reality, if you go out recommending watching, its wake continues to lengthen. A few days ago it surpassed ‘Doctor Strange 2’ and, now, with 806.4 million dollars earned, 422.2 in the United States and 384.2 internationally, the film is already Tom Cruise’s highest grossing. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has surpassed ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, which stayed at 791.1 million dollars, in 21 days since its premiere. The film still has to reach important markets such as South Korea and continues without losing strength in theaters despite the premieres of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ or ‘Lightyear’, so it is expected to exceed the threshold of one billion dollars, giving Tom Cruise that figure on a resume that undoubtedly deserves it. It is also expected that only ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will surpass it as the highest-grossing film of the post-pandemic era that has left movie theaters so weakened.

Many were disappointed that Tom Cruise did not appear as the Iron Man from a parallel universe in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Perhaps it is that Tom Cruise does not need to get into the skin of a comic book superhero to be a movie superhero.

