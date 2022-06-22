Kylie Jenner suffers from knee and back pain 4 months after giving birth

Ads

Kylie Jenner is working hard to regain her strength after becoming a mother of two.

The “Kardashians” star shared her ongoing struggles after giving birth via her Instagram stories on Monday, four months after welcoming her second child, a boy, with Travis Scott.

“4 months after giving birth. This time I have been dealing with tons of back and knee pain, so slow down my workouts, but I have a mission to come back strong 🙏 “wrote Jenner, 24, on a video of herself walking the treadmill. treadmill.

The makeup mogul also posted a short clip of his morning workout, subtitled the ab-baring video, “NO DAYS OFF”.

This time Jenner was very open about her postpartum struggles.

In March, just six weeks after giving birth, the reality star told her 347 million Instagram followers that she struggled “mentally, physically, [and] spiritually “.

“I’m on a mission to get strong again 🙏” wrote.kyliejenner / Instagram

At the time, Jenner said she wanted to talk about her own struggles so that other moms wouldn’t go on the Internet and feel “pressure” to return to their normal life soon after giving birth.

“It wasn’t easy for me either,” he admitted. “It was tough and I just wanted to say it.”

Jenner also shares daughter Stormi, 4, with rapper Travis Scott. kyliejenner / Instagram

Jenner and Scott, 31, welcomed their first daughter, daughter Stormi, in February 2018. The two have yet to announce their son’s name after previously choosing the name Wolf and backtracking on it.

“I liked the name,” Jenner told Entertainment Tonight in April. “There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him.”

