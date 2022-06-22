Kim Kardashian wears a waistband with silver leggings after losing almost 10 kilos

kim kardashian was caught distilling glamor and elegance while arriving at the program TodayShow in New York where she was interviewed by hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

Arriving at the studios, the businesswoman was photographed by the paparazzi looking tight silver leggings with blue and red details in addition to the words “Spring-summer” on its worked derriere.

The set of Balenciaga It was teamed with stiletto ankle boots and a short-sleeved white top with a round neckline tied at the back to highlight her tiny waist and heart-stopping curves.

Added a tote bag vintage with silver sequins and rectangular sunglasses of the same brand.

Photo: The Grosby Group

She showed off her outstanding beauty with makeup in light tones, lipstick naked, blush slightly pink and a uniform base layer to the rest of his skin, in addition to brown shadows on the eyelids that could be seen through the edges of the glasses and the characteristic contouring.

Meanwhile, her platinum blonde hair was sported with a new bob cut, parted in the middle and totally straight locks on her shoulders.

His public appearance on the streets of New York came before he revealed that he has lost almost 10 kilos since he decided to use the Marilyn Monroe dress at the MET Gala of this year.

In interview with Todaythe billionaire businesswoman said that she had initially managed to lose seven kilos to use the iconic Happy birthday Mr. President dressbut after that he has lost almost three more kilos.

When asked about the alleged damage to the dress after putting it on, Kim said that Ripleys had already denied these rumors and stated that the dress was handled with great care and returned it exactly as received.

He also said that he had undergone a significant weight loss to fit into it.

Among the methods he used and decided to adopt was the total elimination of carbohydrates and consumption of sugars, he also put aside fried foods, as well as junk food.

“Yeah, you know I saw it as a role. I really wanted to wear this dress. It was very important to me. In fact, it taught me a lot about my lifestyle and health and I have continued to eat very healthy ever since. I have lost 21 pounds (9.5 kilos). I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut so much sugar. I was eating a lot of junk food. I didn’t even notice. Lots of fried foods. And I completely changed my lifestyle,” Kim revealed.

In his Instagram posts made after the gala, he has been seen with a pretty slim figure, to the point of showing off her smaller, but just as toned, ribs and curves.

In an interview with New York Timesthe businesswoman accepted the loss of almost seven kilos in six weeks just to wear the dress and admitted that it had not been an easy decision, but it was not an unhealthy one either, as she resorted to proven diets and exercise.

He revealed that he used a sauna suit twice a day, ran on the treadmill every day in addition to adopting a healthier diet; his trainer supported Kim’s experience saying that he ate well, was not irresponsible with his health and that he always wore a healthy process and backed by experts.

MA