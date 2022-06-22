Kim Kardashian “scolded” her children for making noise during an interview with Jimmy Fallon

kim kardashian He is in full promotion of his new skin care line, which is why he has walked through different programs on American television.

In the morning, he spoke with the “Today” program, where he told Important details of her relationship with Pete Davidsonhow was the celebration of Father’s Day with Kanye West and about the controversy that was generated by Wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala.

But Kim Kardashian always surprises and in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, it was no exception. The celebrity arrived dressed completely in black and talked about her participation in “Saturday Night Live”, opportunity in which he met Pete Davidson. In conversation with the actor and comedian, who was also part of the renowned humor space, He confessed that he had never seen the program, only some videos of Eddie Murphy. Therefore, he was not aware that both the host of “The Tonight Show” or Will Farrell took their first steps there.

But the dialogue was interrupted when Jimmy Fallon said, “I’m listening kid.” Kim Kardashian turned around and added: “Guys, can you stop?”

“This is your first time on the job with me, don’t spoil it,” requested the celebrity drawing laughter from the public. Immediately afterwards, the camera showed the two children of Kanye West, Psalm (6) and Saint (3).

