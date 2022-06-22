Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson record their first video kissing

It is curious that a selfie came first from the bed like the one that Pete Davidson sent to Kanye West than a kiss. But that’s how it has been until now, that the comedian and his partner, Kim Kardashian, finally have the constancy in networks of love that they have professed since the last third of last year: they have been recorded kissing and now you can cross it off your to-do list as a couple of celebrities.

The businesswoman has uploaded it to her Instagram, where his 314 million followers have seen him. Something that they had almost claimed after having gone through other stages as a couple even before the kiss, such as having posed together on the occasional red carpet or having shared the MET Gala.

The story, in addition, has given more data on how the relationship is going from strength to strength. Precisely because for the gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York Kim Kardashian dyed her hair blonde, thus emulating the diva who wore her dress for the first time, Marilyn Monroe, and now it is the comedian who has bleached his hair to match with your partner.

Besides, the influencer has used one of the most fashionable filters: the one who seems to take out a pair of ‘devil horns’ from his own head. Kimberly is sticking her tongue out when her boyfriend leans in and they share a kiss, which gets a rather eloquent smile from the Skims founder.

This has not been the only story that have gone up from such a romantic moment, because Kim also went up a short black and white video in which they both stick out their tongues at the camera, as well as another, which also like the previous one has a filter so that glitters and sparkles appear everywhere, in which Pete hugs her tightly while they both laugh relaxed and happy.

How could it be otherwise, despite such a show of love there are those who have wanted to sharpen these stories and they criticize that Kim does not stop looking at the camera instead of taking advantage of her partner’s displays of affection. Other users, on the other hand, they are eager to know what new proofs of their love surprise Kim & Pete with.