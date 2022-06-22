Kendall Jenner has the perfect makeup for summer

There is no greater icon of summer and bikini life than Kendall Jenner, who in her new video for fashion teaches us how to replicate his everyday makeup look to see us as amazing as her during the season. And guess what? It’s simpler than you imagine! Just by using a few products, following certain steps, and making a skin care routine previous, you can also take the sun-kissed glow characteristic of the top model. So get ready, we will show you how to get the best makeup for this summer.

And the best thing is that it will not only help you enjoy the warm days of the season, but it is also everything you need to see yourself on point during your beach vacation; the perfect combo to see you put together but always taking care of the natural part, because we hate running makeup on hot days and we all know that there is nothing worse than seeing exaggerated makeup on the beach or in the gym, what a bear!

What You’ll Need to Get Kendall’s Summer Makeup Look

For the skincare routine…

You should first apply the Daily Defense Mist from PCA Skin, then your moisturizing face cream, a little rose water, and finally sunscreen (here we recommend several for combination and oily skin).

Now yes, for the makeup look:

Base

Kendall tells us that her fav forever is and always will be the Giorgio Armani Face Fabric foundation, which is so light that you feel like you’re not wearing makeup, and that she learned about thanks to one of her sisters.

Since then, it has become his go to when applying makeup. Kenny gives us the tip to apply it with our hands and seal with a sponge, to achieve a more natural finish.

Via: Armani Beauty

concealer

Apply it on the T zone and under the eyes to give small touches of light and correct imperfections. She recommends the Nars Radiant Concealer.

Via: Sephora Mexico

bronzer

The product you like the most! Kendall wears a stick from the collab she did with Kylie, KENDALL x Kylie Cosmetics. She applies it under her cheekbones and blends it out using a brush. Sadly, it was a limited edition and it’s practically sold out; but we recommend the Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick from Rare Beauty.

Via: Sephora Mexico

Instead of using shadows, Kendall uses another bronzer (this time a cream) to apply to her lids. It’s Chanel’s Les Beiges. Follow this advice for a better result in your summer makeup.

Via: Chanel

blue

The model wears a blush and highlighter palette she designed with Kylie Cosmetics for the collaboration, but we suggest Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush for the same finish.

Via: Sephora Mexico

highlighter

For this one, use the same palette as mentioned above, but you can use the Shimmer Stick from Fenty Beauty.

Via: Sephora Mexico

lipstick

Kendall prefers to use lip crayons because they allow her to more easily line her lips. We suggest the Nudestix Lip + Cheek.

Via: Sephora Mexico

lipstick

He also revealed that he always prefers glossy lips, as they make her feel more moisturized. Its flagship product is the Dior Addict Lip Maximizer.

Via: Dior

translucent powder

She tells us that she always likes to seal her cream products with powder to give the final touch and her favorite is the MAC Prep + Prime. This is a very important step, you don’t want your makeup to be ruined by the summer heat.

Via: MAC Cosmetics

eyelash curler

Lastly, Kendall tells us that one product she can’t live without is an eyelash curler, because curling her lashes makes her feel groomed even if she doesn’t have time to do her makeup. We couldn’t recommend this one from Shiseido more, truly a top pick.

Via: The Iron Palace

