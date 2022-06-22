Kairos School students dressed up as Adam Sandler and even Netflix reacted: video | entertainment pop culture

Actor Adam Sandler has drawn the attention of moviegoers in recent years for adopting as a “uniform” the ‘outfits’ with shorts and casual shirts, since in almost all his films he is shown wearing both garments.

Proof of this are these photographs where you can see the costumes he used for the films ‘As if it were the first time’ (2004), ‘They are like children’ (2010) or ‘Hubie’s Halloween’ (2020).

And his latest film with Netflix, ‘Claw’ (2022), is no exception. In it he plays a basketball coach and scout who finds a sports prodigy abroad, so he brings him to America to make him a star.

Shorts, tennis shoes and sports shirts were a very recurrent option in the film’s wardrobe and this not only reinforced Adam Sandler’s iconic comfortable style, but also inspired a group of students to dress like him for a school day.

TikTok: students imitate Adam Sandler’s wardrobe and go viral

The ‘generacion_kaiross’ account was in charge of uploading the video showing the ‘looks’ of each student who participated in the dynamic.

It was thus that the boys from the Kairos School, from Querétaro, Mexico, simply combined a pair of shorts with a casual shirt, tennis shoes and a cap to imitate the style of the famous actor.

The video went viral and since its publication, on June 11, 2022, it already has more than a million views, as well as hundreds of comments:

“Ah dear, I always look like this, so he used the Adam style”, “I also feel Adam Sandler when I wear shorts, that is the power that leaving your calves in the air gives you”, “They already gave me an idea for a party theme”, “That can be an Adam Sandler ‘look’ or a Billie Eilish ‘look’, it can only be changed by applying colored dye to the hair” or “Tag Adam Sandler, he has to see this because they were raffled”.

Even TikTok has already chosen its favorites:

“The third can definitely pass as a double for Adam Sandler”, “The one wearing the water park shirt has Sandler’s ‘flow’”, “No one chewed gum so for me none won ladies and gentlemen”, “Obviously the first ”.

Netflix responded to the video of the students who dressed as Adam Sandler

The video that portrays how the actor’s comfortable style has impacted pop culture was so popular that even the official account of Netflix Latin America left a comment, of course without choosing a favorite: “This is my MET Gala.”