Justin Lin, from Fast and Furious to One Punch Man | Movies | FAME

justin lin is one of the most popular faces among film directors, being the mastermind behind “Fast and furious” Y “star trek beyond”, so now he could face what would be one of the most difficult challenges of his career.

And it is no secret to anyone that anime movie adaptations are, at least, very complicated, registering several failures in franchises such as dragon ball either Saint Seiya.

However, Lin’s experience could make all the difference in the future of a franchise that has grown into a fan favorite over the past decade: One Punch Man.

Justin Lin left “Fast and Furious” in 2022 (Photo: Getty images)

JUSTIN LIN, THE DIRECTOR OF ONE PUNCH MAN

In accordance with dead lineafter leaving “Fast and Furious 10″ due to creative differences with Vin Dieselthe project leader, the Chinese director has been signed by sony pictures to headline the live-action “One Punch Man” tape.

This would be how the Taiwan-born would abandon Dominic Toretto’s cars and explosions for the power of the incredible Saitama.

Lin would be joined, according to the portal, by Avi Arad and Ari Arad as producers, responsible for the Spider-Man tapes for Sony; as well as Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, the writers of “Jumanji 2: The Next Level” and “Venom.”

It should be noted that more details of the tape based on the original work of “One” and illustrated by Yusuke Murata for the manga are still unknown, except that it will be in charge of Sony, so some creative licenses are expected to be taken. for the project.

Justin Lin was part of Fast & Furious with Vin Diesel (Photo: Vin Diesel /Instagram)

WHAT IS ONE PUNCH MAN?

“One Punch Man” began as a web product of the writer known as “One” and focuses on Saitamaa hero capable of defeating any opponent with just one fist.

Thus, the hero gets bored and seeks a greater challenge, leading him to dangerous rivals, some with supernatural powers, such as Onsoku no Sonic, Boros or Garou,

It was brought to anime in 2015 by the hand of mad house and has two seasons of 12 episodes each and a OVA of other 7 chapters.