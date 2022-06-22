Johnny Depp trial with Amber Heard, spends 121 thousand pesos at a party

Johnny Depp continues to enjoy life and the verdict in his favor, in the defamation trial against Amber Heard, which has managed to clean up his image

Johnny Depp AP (Steve Helber/AP)

The actor is in Birmingham, England, a city where he spent a great evening with his friends, and where the least important thing was money.

Depp was with some 20 peopleamong which was his friend and musical collaborator Jeff Beck, 77 years old, whom the actor has been accompanying during his tour.

How much did Johnny Depp spend on the party?

According to Daily Mail, Johnny Depp’s party took place on Sunday June 6 at the Varanasi Indian food restaurant around 7:00 p.m.

The same medium, contacted the owner of the restaurant, Mohammed Husseinwho gave details about Depp’s visit to that place.

Hussain revealed that the actor and company stayed until the middle; During his coexistence, the actor did not hesitate to be photographed with the staff that attended him.

“The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night! We had the greatest pleasure of being in the presence of Johnny Depp and Jeff Becks!” reads along with the photo posted on Instagram.

The cooks decided to prepare a banquet accompanied by cocktails and pink champagne, which had a cost of 62 thousand dollars, more than 121 thousand Mexican pesos.

Mohammed Hussain also pointed out that Johnny Depp was talking in his office with him for about 20 minutes while he took a “little break from everyone”.