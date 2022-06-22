Jennifer Lopez is a pampering girlfriend: she visits Ben Affleck on the recording set and does she bring him food?

Jennifer Lopez she may live busy with her projects but this does not distance her from the man she loves. Ben Affleck is working hard right now because he is recording a new tape in which he will share credits with his friend Matt Damon. And since JLo knows that recording days are long and tiring, she brought her love and shared meal time with her famous fiancé.

Seeing her behind Ben with a plate of salad, many enjoy knowing that the singer is experiencing a moment of complete happiness and that the days of darkness are behind her, due to the infidelities of Alex Rodríguez.

No one can deny that Jennifer Lopez knows how to keep her man happy and for this she puts into practice the saying that goes: “full belly happy heart”. Others also allege that a man’s heart is reached through the stomach.

Jennifer Lopez visits Ben Affleck on the set of the film “Air Jordan”. / Photo by Grosby

Grosby, on Jennifer Lopez’s visit to Ben, reported the following: “Jennifer Lopez walks through the set of the new Ben Affleck movie.” Also report that in this project “Ben has teamed up with his friend Matt Damon for the Amazon movie in which he directs and stars as Nike co-founder Phil Knight. In the plot Damon will give life to the executive Sonny Vaccarro”.

“The original script written by Alex Convery entitled “Air Jordan”, was included in the 2021 Blacklist of the best unproduced scripts”, highlighted the medium.

Read more about Jennifer Lopez:

Jennifer Lopez will be the protagonist of the opening of the Tribeca Festival 2022

Jennifer Lopez dazzles in a tight skirt and corset while the wind plays with her hair

Meet Chase Muñiz Rosado, the adopted son of Marc Anthony