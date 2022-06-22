Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman will reunite in an animated film

After sharing the leading role and an Oscar nomination with “Being the Ricardos”, the Spanish Javier Bardem and the American Nicole Kidman will meet again in an animated musical film directed by the person in charge of “Shrek”, Vicky Jenson.

Bardem and Kidman will lend their voices to “Spellbound,” a film produced by Apple and Skydance that will also feature the Latina Rachel Zeglerknown for playing the character of Maria in the latest version of “West Side Story”.

According to a statement from Apple, “Spellbound” is a fantasy musical about a young princess (Zegler) who tries to break a spell that has divided her kingdom, in which Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will play queen and king, respectively. .

This is the third musical role that Bardem lands in Hollywood.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, their latest projects

In “Being the Ricardos”, Javier Bardem gave life to the comedian and singer Desi Arnaz, a Cuban who emigrated to New York to find a niche in the entertainment world.

Before, he gave life to King Triton in the new adaptation of “The Little Mermaid”, which Disney will premiere in 2023. And he will also be part of the cast of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”, a musical tape based on a children’s story.

“I haven’t been much of a singer. Well yes, of singing AC/DC, Pearl Jam and screaming four times in the shower…”, he joked in a recent interview with EFE before his nomination for the last Oscars.

For its part, Nicole Kidman In “Being the Ricardos” she played the actress and comedian Lucille Ball, television and Hollywood star, famous for her roles in the programs “I Love Lucy”, “The Lucy Show”, “Life with Lucy” and several others.

Among his latest works, Kidman participated in the series “The Undoing” and “Nine Perfect Strangers”, and also in the musical comedy “The Prom”, which co-starred with Meryl Streep, James Corden, among others.

(With information from EFE)

