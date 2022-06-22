Interview with Amber Heard, with one of the lowest audiences for Dateline, an NBC program – El Financiero

After the controversial and media trial that I faced Amber Heard against her ex-husband Johnny Deppthe actress of Aquaman offered a few days ago interview with Savannah Guthrie for the American network NBC where he spoke about the love he felt for Depp or the verdict of the trial.

Interview with Amber Heard left NBC in negative numbers

However, said talk, which was an exclusive to the television station, was negative in terms of audience Well, according to Nielsen, the one-on-one conversation between Guthrie and Heard got a rating of 0.3 in the key demographic of viewers, which comprised 18-49 year olds and 2.3 million viewers total.

On the other hand, and according to TVLine, the program where his interview was broadcast –DatelineNBC– attracted the second smallest audience for the show since November 2021; she even fell behind from a repeat episode of 20/20 on ABC, which garnered 2.6 million viewers.

The full episode where Heard shared with Savannah premiered last Friday -because previously only excerpts with statements from the 36-year-old actress had been published- with the intention of attracting more audience, although it turned out to be the opposite; it even sparked some ridicule from netizens.

Some considered the interview as ‘vindictive’ towards the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean and ‘a flop’ in terms of ratings and credibility, while others tried to analyze Heard’s body language and draw their own conclusions.

Similarly, the NBC episode generated numerous responses from Depp’s Twitter followers, who spoke negatively about Amber and the statements he made in it.

Some statements made by Amber Heard during the interview for NBC

Since last Monday some previews of the interview have been released, and among the statements The most controversial were the following: