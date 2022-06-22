IMSS Family Medicine Units apply anti-COVID-19 vaccines

In the Family Medicine Units No. 20 and No. 31, of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), in Mexico City, they participate from the 20th to the 24th of the current month, in the National Vaccination Program against COVID-19, in order to immunize people over 18 years of age and the population that has not yet completed their scheme.

It should be noted that UMF number 31 is located at 1771 Ermita Iztapalapa avenue, in the mayor’s office of Iztapalapa, while UMF number 20 is located on Calzada Vallejo number 675, Magdalena de las Salinas, in the mayor’s office of Gustavo A Wood.

During this week, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be applied to residents of the country’s capital, with the support of Nursing personnel from the Institute, in order to protect more of the population from the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.





In this regard, the IMSS called on the population to maintain sanitary measures such as the correct use of face masks, hand hygiene, healthy distance, cleaning of common areas, avoiding touching the face, not greeting with a kiss or hand, and coughing or sneezing. covering with the internal angle of the arm, among others.

