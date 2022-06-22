This 2022 will be held the first Ibero-American Congress CTO of Medicine Students (Cicem) from November 8 to 12 at the Hotel Grand Oasis Cancun (Mexico). Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from national and international speakers, among other activities. The international and multidisciplinary institution CTO has been training and preparing doctors and health professionals for 40 years in updating their knowledge.

At the congress, as explained by the CTO, doctors will have access to 12 conferences with at least six keynotes, a scientific contest, awards, an all-inclusive plan, a welcome kit, editorial support material and a four-month course called ‘Medicine in the world’, where you can experience this Health Science from different perspectives; among other.

In addition, they celebrate alongside the Latin American Federation of Scientific Societies of Medical Students (Felsocem), the realization of its XXXVII International Scientific CongressWell, this year, CTO and Cicem will be the hosts, a fact that will make this event the most promising in terms of medicine.

Within the guarantees of Cicem are the Latin American Federation of Scientific Societies of Medicine Students, Universidad del Norte, Universidad Cuauhtémoc and College of Physicians, in the exercise of General and Family Medicine of the State of Jalisco.

All of this will take place November 8 to 12 at the Hotel Grand Oasis Cancun. "Don't forget the beach clothes, the bathrobe and the whole attitude of having fun learning…", they point out from CTO.